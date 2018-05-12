In the spirit of something red and redemptive, all of our favorite characters went West in last week’s ‘Shop Contest. They rustled and wrangled their way into the frontier spirit, and some amazing ‘shops came out of their struggles to homestead their way into their new lives.



I asked our intrepid ‘shop experts to send games on down the trail, and y’all made it happen, putting lots of our beloved game people directly under the beating sun of the American West. Sergio Leone’s films made lots of appearances, as did high noon duels and the desert, and I had a hard time picking out my favorites from the sun-bleached pile.

Ginger Snap’s entry got my brain clicking as hard as possible. Are you telling me that I could possibly be someone’s huckleberry in a video game? Can I perform an elaborate attack and defense of a wild west township? I have the world’s biggest soft spot for Val Kilmer in Tombstone, and I yearn to tactically engage my enemies with his powerful revolver cross-draw technique.

The honorable mentions this week are all knocking it out of the park, too!

marr0w asked us to consider how badass it would be if you just put everyone on a horse. And I mean everyone.

Mortal Dictata is making some claims about who is good and who is bad in a science fiction universe.

Mrichston did such a good job with this that you can hear the music.

cecil_banon went extremely old school. Can you get the Reaper to Salt Lake City?

Dermis Germis took a movie I like a lot and made it scary. Why? Why do this to me?

sciteach knows that Kratos’s open-mouthed screaming definitely belongs on the back of a horse.

Dixie-Flatline is the first person to point out that McCree belongs in this band of goofs.

LeetElite gave us the crossover we’ve all been waiting for.

rogueIndy gave us a match made in heaven. They operate a shop together now. It’s canon.