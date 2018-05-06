In honor of the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer from earlier this week, I think it’s high time we take the ‘Shop Contest to the uh, wickey wild wild, wicky wicky wild, wicky wild, wicky wicky wild wild wild west.
The Western genre is one that we don’t get too much of in video games. While the occasional Mad Dog McCree, Gun, or Call of Juarez trickles out, I think we can probably agree that the Official Video Game Genre Rankings have “Western” nestled somewhere between “Pirate” and “Janitor.”
So it’s up to us, the intrepid ‘Shop Creators, to turn other video games into Westerns. We need to make Final Fantasy into Sundown Swordfight. Super Mario Bros.? More like Super Cattle Herding Partners. I promise you that all of your favorite video game characters and creatures would have a better time, or at least a more silhouetted time, if they were crammed into a Western genre work.
In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want you to put video games into Westerns or turn Westerns into video games. Whatever you’ve got, I want it, even if I’ve gotta take it at gunpoint. Good luck!
