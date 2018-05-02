Here’s the new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, a video game about cowboys that I think a couple of people might be anticipating. It’s our best look yet at the upcoming Rockstar western.



Among other things, the trailer reveals that the next Red Dead Redemption is set in 1899 and that Dutch Van der Linde’s gang apparently has at least one woman in it. Hopefully she’s playable.

This is, of course, a prequel to the first Red Dead Redemption, which was set in 1911. In that game, you played mostly as John Marston, an outlaw-turned-mercenary who was tasked with hunting down and killing the members of Dutch’s gang, of which he used to be part. And, hey, look who it is:

The woman in the gang may in fact be Abigail, John’s future wife.

Here’s Rockstar’s full description of the story:

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be out on October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One. No word on a PC version.

