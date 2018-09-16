We learned something shocking this week: the aristocracy of the Mushroom Kingdom is weirder than we though. A crown can turn Toadette into Princess Peach. This will induce Mushroom Anarchy, and it must be stopped. We must restore Princess Peach’s reputation.
There is nothing that threatens the peace of the Mushroom Kingdom more than a lack of confidence within the kingdom’s ruling class. If every Toad and Toadette begins to believe that they, too, could be at the top of the ladder, then what keeps the kingdom in order? This will not do. This will not do at all.
Your task this week is to create promotional materials for Princess Peach. Show her doing powerful things, like in the image above, or simply make her seem very cool. Fine, I will say it: make Princess Peach propaganda. This is about keeping the aristocracy in place, and we have a mission in front of us.
Although there are lots and lots of great images of Peach for you to ‘shop with, here’s a convenient .PNG to get you started:
Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! Good luck, and you can find the rest of the rules and instructions below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.