We learned something shocking this week: the aristocracy of the Mushroom Kingdom is weirder than we though. A crown can turn Toadette into Princess Peach. This will induce Mushroom Anarchy, and it must be stopped. We must restore Princess Peach’s reputation.

There is nothing that threatens the peace of the Mushroom Kingdom more than a lack of confidence within the kingdom’s ruling class. If every Toad and Toadette begins to believe that they, too, could be at the top of the ladder, then what keeps the kingdom in order? This will not do. This will not do at all.

Your task this week is to create promotional materials for Princess Peach. Show her doing powerful things, like in the image above, or simply make her seem very cool. Fine, I will say it: make Princess Peach propaganda. This is about keeping the aristocracy in place, and we have a mission in front of us.

Although there are lots and lots of great images of Peach for you to ‘shop with, here’s a convenient .PNG to get you started:

Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! Good luck, and you can find the rest of the rules and instructions below:

