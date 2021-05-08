Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Pokémon Snap, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Pokémon Snap, Winners!
Image: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

That’s not a Pokémon! Yet, here it is in this picture taken in the popular video game New Pokémon Snap. What a wild and zany situation this is!

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who brings us a creature stranger than any Pokémon. I’m talking about the one and only living nightmare that is the Kool-Aid Man.

Image: See Above

A ton of great submissions this week. Usually, I say that, but this time I’m not lying! There were one too many Sonics involved but that’s to be expected at this point. This is my life. I can’t escape it. I’m trapped in Hell.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Amazingmeow is banned.
Image: See Above
BobTheRock is banned, but he already knew that. LOL, get out of here loser.
Image: See Above
KaputNoob wins the award for “Worst Witcher Quest.”
Image: See Above
L&T picks up the award for “Neatest Photo.”
Image: See Above
Monoartan pulls out a classic. Be careful with that!
Image: See Above
Mrichston grabs the award for “Weirdest LSD Trip.”
Image: See Above
VolcanicQwartz snags the award for “Best Look At The Future Where Disney Owes Nintendo.”
Image: See Above
richardrae1 receives the award for “Worst Look At The Future Were WB Owns Nintendo.”
Image: See Above
PSpsychopath gets the award for “Oddest Splinter Cell Spin-Off.”
Image: See Above
And finally, PCDania wins the award for “Best New Pokémon!”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Congrats club! 4 members made it!

I am glad to know when I’m not up to it you guys will all do me proud still!

Hopefully I'll be good to go tomorrow!