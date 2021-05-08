'Shop Contest: Pokémon Snap, Winners!

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

That’s not a Pok é mon! Yet, here it is in this picture taken in the popular video game New Pokémon Snap. What a wild and zany situation this is!



Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who brings us a creature stranger than any Pok é mon. I’m talking about the one and only living nightmare that is the Kool-Aid Man.



A ton of great submissions this week. Usually, I say that, but this time I’m not lying! There were one too many Sonics involved but that’s to be expected at this point. This is my life. I can’t escape it. I’m trapped in Hell.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Amazingmeow is banned.

BobTheRock is banned, but he already knew that. LOL, get out of here loser.

KaputNoob wins the award for "Worst Witcher Quest."

L&T picks up the award for "Neatest Photo."

Monoartan pulls out a classic. Be careful with that!

Mrichston grabs the award for "Weirdest LSD Trip."

VolcanicQwartz snags the award for "Best Look At The Future Where Disney Owes Nintendo."

richardrae1 receives the award for "Worst Look At The Future Were WB Owns Nintendo."

PSpsychopath gets the award for "Oddest Splinter Cell Spin-Off."

And finally, PCDania wins the award for “Best New Pok é mon!”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.



