Emperor Palpatine isn’t getting the respect he deserves, so last week I asked you to put the evil-ass Sith Lord in basically everything that you could. I was not [evil voice] disappointed.



Palpatine is often known as “that wrinkly guy” or “the evil Star Wars fella,” but true Star Wars fans who had to live through the prequel years know that he is a deep and interesting figure who can worm his way into the highest positions of power. It’s no surprise, then, that he has made his way onto the Supreme Court of the United State of America.

Our winner this week is DarthClem3, who took us on the emotional journey to the heart of Palpatine’s political machinations, and it was here that we saw how easily this wizard made it through the confirmation hearings.

There are a lot of honorable mentions, though, because you all love Emperor Palpatine. Please go check out the original post for all of the entries. All of them are basically excellent!

How the heck did we get this dude when we can’t even get Waluigi? Doctor Nein presents a problem.

Mrichston gave the Emperor a chance to show off his sweet floating keyboard skills, an opportunity that it sadly lacking in his day-to-day life as ruler of the galaxy.

Iharm knows what happened on that fateful day.

Kenny Bones starts us on a run of political Palpatines.

Bob had a slightly different take.

Mortal Dictata takes it across Atlantic for a little bit of commentary on another sphere of Palpatine’s influence.

AndyB88 shows that it was worse than we ever could have imagined.

Done With Kinja shows us one perspective on the aftermath...

...and soapypickles gives us the other.

Say what you will about the man, but Palpatine surely can make a great frappachino (so says Barry Wombleton).

rogueIndy points out that Sheev Palpatine isn’t above negotiation, though, and he’ll gladly talk it out.

Although flipocrasy is pointing out that you might have to take some drastic action.

It’s hard to admit it, but he’ll also stand up for global freedom every now and again as per sciteach.

The transition to television has served both the general population and ohamsie well.

Sac077 proves that Palpatine would never cheat, though, and that he’s on the complete up-and-up.

Steve Andriolo presents us with a scenario that might have prevented basically all of the Star Wars films from taking place.

I don’t have anything to add to this perfect Villings image.