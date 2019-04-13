Last week I challenged the wonderful readers of Kotaku to reveal some Nintendo secrets. After learning that Nintendo has some Kirby secrets, I wondered what else the company was hiding? You folks delivered a wide variety of secrets.



Our winning image this week was created by Mrichston who reveals that Master Chief is a master of disguises. Considering how open Microsoft has become with allowing their games and services to hang out on the Switch, maybe this secret isn’t that outlandish?

The rest of you revealed secrets, both disturbing and interesting. I hope you all know that I assume your creations are based on your deepest hopes and desires. You want these secrets to be true, don’t you?

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Cyan wins the award for “Most Aggressive Mario Party Host.”

Skeleton Turtle grabs the award for “Biggest Episode IX Spoiler.”|

Kerning easily snags the award for “Most Disturbing Secret.”

sciteach receives the award for “Most Wholesome Secret.”

cecil_banon wins the award for “Most Unconventional Desires.”

amazingmao wins the award for “Longest Entry.” Please don’t try to beat this record.

Neuroplastique II gets the award for “Saddest Cameo.”

Bob The Rock grabs the award for “Bloodiest Secret.”

HelloLouke snags the award for “Most Believable Secret.”

And finally, that_shop_guy77 wins the award for “Most Confused What The Secret Is, But Don’t Tell Me. I’m Fine Not Knowing.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.



I can’t wait to see what you folks make next!