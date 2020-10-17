Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestContestPhotoshopWinnersNicolas CageCagePinkKotakucore
Save
undefined
Image: See Above

Last week, the internet got a glimpse of Nicolas Cage wearing a sweet pink jacket, cool-looking mask, and slick shades. Rarely we get such perfect photos for our weekly contests. But here the universe provided a true gift and who am I to argue with the universe?

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from leatcrayons666 who shows us Cage in a more... uh... vulnerable position.

undefined
Image: See Above
Advertisement

I think what this contest has confirmed, and which I already knew, is that Nicolas Cage is an incredibly versatile actor and should be in more things. I’d even go so far as to call him a... NATIONAL TREASURE: BOOK OF SECRETS.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4
Arai-the-fly on the wall wins the award for “Best Pitch For A Live-Action Watch Dogs Film.”
Arai-the-fly on the wall wins the award for “Best Pitch For A Live-Action Watch Dogs Film.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Modium picks up the award for “Best DLC Character in Mortal Kombat History.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
MonoArtan snags the award for “Biggest Insult To Nicolas Cage.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Kaputnoob recieves the award for “Best Lightsaber Duel Since Episode 1.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Richardrae1 nabs the award for “Yee” and also “Haw.”
Image: See Above
undefined
sciteach gets the award for “Best DMC Spin-Off.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
SharpeOfThe95th grabs the award for “How I Feel Most Days In 2020.”
Image: See Above
undefined
And fin receives the award for “Best New Smash Character.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Yoda’s Neglected Brother doesn’t win any awards because they didn’t have enough pieces of flair.
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Bob The Rock lets Nicolas Cage FINALLY be Superman (in live-action). How nice. You still don’t win anything.
Image: See Above
Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

Black Ops: Cold War’s Crossplay Beta Showcases One Of The Game’s Best New Modes

The Story Of Crow 64, A Game That Did Not Exist

DISCUSSION