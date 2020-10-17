'Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage, Winners!

Image : See Above

Last week, the internet got a glimpse of Nicolas Cage wearing a sweet pink jacket, cool-looking mask, and slick shades. Rarely we get such perfect photos for our weekly contests. But here the universe provided a true gift and who am I to argue with the universe?

Our winning image this week comes from leatcrayons666 who shows us Cage in a more... uh... vulnerable position.

Image : See Above

I think what this contest has confirmed, and which I already knew, is that Nicolas Cage is an incredibly versatile actor and should be in more things. I’d even go so far as to call him a... NATIONAL TREASURE: BOOK OF SECRETS.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Arai-the-fly on the wall wins the award for "Best Pitch For A Live-Action Watch Dogs Film."

Modium picks up the award for "Best DLC Character in Mortal Kombat History."

MonoArtan snags the award for "Biggest Insult To Nicolas Cage."

Kaputnoob recieves the award for "Best Lightsaber Duel Since Episode 1."

Richardrae1 nabs the award for "Yee" and also "Haw."

sciteach gets the award for "Best DMC Spin-Off."

SharpeOfThe95th grabs the award for "How I Feel Most Days In 2020."

And fin receives the award for "Best New Smash Character."

Yoda's Neglected Brother doesn't win any awards because they didn't have enough pieces of flair.

And finally, Bob The Rock lets Nicolas Cage FINALLY be Superman (in live-action). How nice. You still don't win anything.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!