'Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage, Winners!

Last week, the internet got a glimpse of Nicolas Cage wearing a sweet pink jacket, cool-looking mask, and slick shades. Rarely we get such perfect photos for our weekly contests. But here the universe provided a true gift and who am I to argue with the universe?
Our winning image this week comes from leatcrayons666 who shows us Cage in a more... uh... vulnerable position.
I think what this contest has confirmed, and which I already knew, is that Nicolas Cage is an incredibly versatile actor and should be in more things. I’d even go so far as to call him a... NATIONAL TREASURE: BOOK OF SECRETS.
