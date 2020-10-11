Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
'Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestContestPhotoshopNic CageNicolas CagePinkCyberpunkCoolDudeAlertKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage
Photo: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku / DuList

Folks, its time we do a Nicolas Cage contest around these parts. And I found just the photo to use.

Your challenge this week: Put this wonderful looking man in different things.

I went with Cyberpunk 2077 for two reasons: First, it’s very obvious but still funny. And my other reason: Laziness. I had a busy day so I sort of tossed this together! But I did go get a nice looking font for the text part of the image. So give me some credit!

And yes, I’ve cut out Nicolas Cage for you to use how you want. Honestly, just pop this on your desktop and have him watching over you, like a pink, crazy guardian angel.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage
Photo: DuList

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

