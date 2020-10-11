'Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage

Folks, its time we do a Nicolas Cage contest around these parts. And I found just the photo to use.

Your challenge this week: Put this wonderful looking man in different things.

I went with Cyberpunk 2077 for two reasons: First, it’s very obvious but still funny. And my other reason: Laziness. I had a busy day so I sort of tossed this together! But I did go get a nice looking font for the text part of the image. So give me some credit!

And yes, I’ve cut out Nicolas Cage for you to use how you want. Honestly, just pop this on your desktop and have him watching over you, like a pink, crazy guardian angel.

Photo : DuList

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.