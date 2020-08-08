Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Neuroplastique/Kotaku

Whoops! Due to a communication and planning error, I accidentally left you all without winners for a week. I hope you survived this week of suspense and chaos!

Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who lets this sad brute have some ice cream. How nice.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Neuroplastique
A lot of great entries this week. This is one of the weeks where I want to break my rule of 10 runner ups and one winner. But I won’t. It makes it that much sweeter to reach the top.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

(Also because of some behind the scene changes, I’m going to start using image credits and captions instead of text between images. )

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: PrettyCoolHaircut
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: AndyB88
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Done With Kinja
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Mrichston
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: sciteach
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: RichardRae1
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: Sharpe of the 95th
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!
Image: AmazingMeow

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

