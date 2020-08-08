'Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!

Whoops! Due to a communication and planning error, I accidentally left you all without winners for a week. I hope you survived this week of suspense and chaos!
Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who lets this sad brute have some ice cream. How nice.
A lot of great entries this week. This is one of the weeks where I want to break my rule of 10 runner ups and one winner. But I won’t. It makes it that much sweeter to reach the top.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
(Also because of some behind the scene changes, I’m going to start using image credits and captions instead of text between images. )
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
