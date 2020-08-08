'Shop Contest: Next-Gen Brute, Winners!

Image : Neuroplastique/Kotaku

Whoops! Due to a communication and planning error, I accidentally left you all without winners for a week. I hope you survived this week of suspense and chaos!



Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who lets this sad brute have some ice cream. How nice.

Image : Neuroplastique

A lot of great entries this week. This is one of the weeks where I want to break my rule of 10 runner ups and one winner. But I won’t. It makes it that much sweeter to reach the top.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

(Also because of some behind the scene changes, I’m going to start using image credits and captions instead of text between images. )

Image : PrettyCoolHaircut

Image : AndyB88

Image : Done With Kinja

Image : Mrichston

Image : Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Image : sciteach

Image : MonoArtan

Image : RichardRae1

Image : Sharpe of the 95th

Image : AmazingMeow

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

