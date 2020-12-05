'Shop Contest: New Steppenwolf, Winners!

Image : Kotaku / Lucasfilm / Kerning

Time in 2020 works differently than in previous years. So the new Steppenwolf both feels ancient and yet somehow not that long ago. It’s odd. But yes, two weeks ago, we got our first look at the new Steppenwolf from the upcoming Justice League rerelease and it looked...uh... bad.



Our winning image this week comes from Kerning who pulls a George Lucas and updates Star Wars for the better? Worse? Hard to say.

A fantastic bunch of entries, as usual. Sorry about the weekend away and the delayed results. I’ve been reviewing some big games for Kotaku and sometimes I just need to take off some extra time to relax and not work!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Skitters wins the award for “Worst Fall Guys Crossover.” Image : See Above

sciteach picks up the award for “Funniest Press Conference In The Universe.” Image : See Above

PCDania receives the award for “Coolest Hood Ornament.” Image : See Above

edregis snags the award for the “Ugliest Coat Rack.” Image : See Above

richardrae1 nabs the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Had To Be Done.” Image : See Above

Sharpeofthe95th wins the award for.. wait... is that WESLEY CRUSHER? Award canceled. Image : See Above

DukeofWulf grabs the award for “Sharpest Royal.” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon gets the award for “Most Expensive Crossover.” Image : See Above

Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Oddest Anime Episode.” Image : See Above

And finally, Alucardgab wins the award for “Grumpiest Supervillain.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

