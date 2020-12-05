Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: New Steppenwolf, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: New Steppenwolf, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / Lucasfilm / Kerning

Time in 2020 works differently than in previous years. So the new Steppenwolf both feels ancient and yet somehow not that long ago. It’s odd. But yes, two weeks ago, we got our first look at the new Steppenwolf from the upcoming Justice League rerelease and it looked...uh... bad.

Our winning image this week comes from Kerning who pulls a George Lucas and updates Star Wars for the better? Worse? Hard to say.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: New Steppenwolf, Winners!
Image: See Above
A fantastic bunch of entries, as usual. Sorry about the weekend away and the delayed results. I’ve been reviewing some big games for Kotaku and sometimes I just need to take off some extra time to relax and not work!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Skitters wins the award for “Worst Fall Guys Crossover.”
Image: See Above
sciteach picks up the award for “Funniest Press Conference In The Universe.”
Image: See Above
PCDania receives the award for “Coolest Hood Ornament.”
Image: See Above
edregis snags the award for the “Ugliest Coat Rack.”
Image: See Above
richardrae1 nabs the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Had To Be Done.”
Image: See Above
Sharpeofthe95th wins the award for.. wait... is that WESLEY CRUSHER? Award canceled.
Image: See Above
DukeofWulf grabs the award for “Sharpest Royal.”
Image: See Above
Cecil Banon gets the award for “Most Expensive Crossover.”
Image: See Above
Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Oddest Anime Episode.”
Image: See Above
And finally, Alucardgab wins the award for “Grumpiest Supervillain.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

