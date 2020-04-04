Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku Shop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!

The Resident Evil 3 remake is out and that means our old pal Nemesis is back. But before he visited Raccoon City, he went and stopped by some other video games first.

Our winning image this week comes from Modium who lets Nemmy get a bit more violent than usual.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!

Nemesis visited a wide variety of games this week. Some, like Mortal Kombat, seem like they could happen one day. Others, like Animal Crossing, seem like more of a longshot. But hey, who knows. I say, add Nemesis to Smash.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Badonkagronk wins the award for “Coolest Nemesis.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Neuroplastique picks up the award for “Worst Dating Profile Pic.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Steve Webster grabs the award for “2nd Best Mortal Kombat Entry.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Cecil_banon created something cute and funny. Too bad they are banned.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Spectre gets the award for “Scariest Monster Hunter DLC.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Barry Wombleton wins the award for “Worst Splatoon Player.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
Spaceludes snags the award for “Best Pre-Order Bonus.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
sciteach receives the award for “Healthiest Animal Crossing Island.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!
And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Dangerous Pokemon.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

