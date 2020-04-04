'Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here, Winners!

The Resident Evil 3 remake is out and that means our old pal Nemesis is back. But before he visited Raccoon City, he went and stopped by some other video games first.
Our winning image this week comes from Modium who lets Nemmy get a bit more violent than usual.
Nemesis visited a wide variety of games this week. Some, like Mortal Kombat, seem like they could happen one day. Others, like Animal Crossing, seem like more of a longshot. But hey, who knows. I say, add Nemesis to Smash.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Badonkagronk wins the award for “Coolest Nemesis.”
Neuroplastique picks up the award for “Worst Dating Profile Pic.”
Steve Webster grabs the award for “2nd Best Mortal Kombat Entry.”
Cecil_banon created something cute and funny. Too bad they are banned.
Spectre gets the award for “Scariest Monster Hunter DLC.”
Barry Wombleton wins the award for “Worst Splatoon Player.”
Spaceludes snags the award for “Best Pre-Order Bonus.”
sciteach receives the award for “Healthiest Animal Crossing Island.”
And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Dangerous Pokemon.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.