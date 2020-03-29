'Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here

Did you hear that? The deadly and dangerous Nemesis said something. Not his usual “STARS” groan. Something else. He said... “SHOP CONTEST.” Weird.



Your challenge this week: Add Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 to other games.

You thought you were safe from this dude because you jumped over to Fortnite or GTA Online? Nope. He can get you, even if you stop playing Resident Evil 3 or its upcoming remake. You’ve been warned.

Advertisement

Here’s a cutout Nemesis for you to use, but feel free to use any pic of this lovable bioweapon that you want to use.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!