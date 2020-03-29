'Shop Contest: Nemesis Is Here

Did you hear that? The deadly and dangerous Nemesis said something. Not his usual “STARS” groan. Something else. He said... “SHOP CONTEST.” Weird.
Your challenge this week: Add Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 to other games.
You thought you were safe from this dude because you jumped over to Fortnite or GTA Online? Nope. He can get you, even if you stop playing Resident Evil 3 or its upcoming remake. You’ve been warned.
Here’s a cutout Nemesis for you to use, but feel free to use any pic of this lovable bioweapon that you want to use.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.