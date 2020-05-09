Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestContestPhotoshopWinnersParanormalGhostsKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!

Things got spooky and creepy last weekend because of National Paranormal Day, which is a totally real holiday and not fake. I asked you all to celebrate this not-fake holiday and to create images featuring ghosts, aliens, or other paranormal things.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who shows us why you should ALWAYS be careful when watching unmarked holotapes on your Pipboy.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Another great lot of images. There were also some troublemakers down in the comments, leaving pictures featuring Sonic and other things like that. But in a way, isn’t Sonic a paranormal being? A large, blue, super-fast hedgehog that talks. That sounds paranormal to me.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!

MonoArtan wins nothing. Banned for life. Moving on.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

SteveBrunk gets the award for the “Worst Zoom Meeting.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Mrichston grabs the award for “Best Spoiler!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Barry Wombleton grabs the award for “Strangest Luigi’s Mansion 4 Pitch.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Done With Kinja snags the award for “Best Time To Close Your Eyes.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

sciteach wins the award for “TOPICAL!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Modium receives the award for “Most Faithful Remake.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Cecil Banon gets nothing. They are banned. Go look at a Weeping Angel.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Worst Special Edition Change.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day, Winners!
Advertisement

And finally, Bob The Rock wins nothing because he is banned forever.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch Is Cracking Down On Simp Emotes Over Harassment Fears

Final Fantasy III Designer Had His Own Head Canon About White Mage’s Iconic Red Sleeves

This Red Dead Redemption II Mod Lets You Ride A Giant Cougar

Goodbye Heather Alexandra, Stealth Ninja And Big Boss Critic