Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contest'Shop contestContestPhotoshopGhostsKotakucore
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day

Boo! Did I scare you!? Sorry. Well, there won’t be any more scares in this post. Today is, according to countless websites that track this stuff, National Paranormal Day. Let’s have some fun, with ghosts, aliens, and ghouls!

Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Create images featuring paranormal monsters, aliens, and creatures from video games.

You can use any video game ghost or goblin or monster you want. Also, don’t feel like you need to make something spooky. An alien eating a big cake isn’t spooky and is still paranormal.

Advertisement

BOO! Got you. I lied about no more scares.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Fans Are Using Forced Perspective In Animal Crossing To Create Some Amazing Things

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

A Late Game Boss Fight Shows Final Fantasy VII Remake At Its Best

Some Tips For Animal Crossing: New Horizons' May Day Maze