'Shop Contest: National Paranormal Day

Boo! Did I scare you!? Sorry. Well, there won’t be any more scares in this post. Today is, according to countless websites that track this stuff, National Paranormal Day. Let’s have some fun, with ghosts, aliens, and ghouls!



Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Create images featuring paranormal monsters, aliens, and creatures from video games.

You can use any video game ghost or goblin or monster you want. Also, don’t feel like you need to make something spooky. An alien eating a big cake isn’t spooky and is still paranormal.

Advertisement

BOO! Got you. I lied about no more scares.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!