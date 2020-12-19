'Shop Contest: National Horse Day, Winners

Last week, we all came together (virtually and safely) to celebrate the most important holiday of the year: National Horse Day. And you all created some uh... interesting horse-related images to celebrate the day.
Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who isn’t really celebrating horse day but instead ending the holiday.
I’ve only ridden a horse once. It lasted about six seconds, I nearly hit a tree and I never tried again. I prefer cars or walking.
DISCUSSION
Way to go everyone! This ones for you Bob!
Glad to see Good Sciteach get the win!
See you all tomorrow