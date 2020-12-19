Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: National Horse Day, Winners

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Horse Day, Winners
Screenshot: Cooking Mama Ltd. / Kotaku

Last week, we all came together (virtually and safely) to celebrate the most important holiday of the year: National Horse Day. And you all created some uh... interesting horse-related images to celebrate the day.

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who isn’t really celebrating horse day but instead ending the holiday.

Sciteach
Screenshot: See Above
I’ve only ridden a horse once. It lasted about six seconds, I nearly hit a tree and I never tried again. I prefer cars or walking.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

AmazingMeow wins the award for “Slowest Flesh Bike In Night City.”
Screenshot: See Above
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Worst Secret Ending.”
Screenshot: See Above
cecil banon grabs the award for “Ugliest Hidden Colossus.”
Screenshot: See Above
edregis snags the award for “Weirdest DLC.”
Screenshot: See Above
Kerning receives the award for “Almost Got A Three-peat”
Screenshot: See Above
L&T gets the award for.. wait, is this a crossover?
Screenshot: See Above
Modium grabs the award for “Worst Level In Mafia 1: Horse Edition.”
Screenshot: See Above
Mrichston wins the award for “HORSE-A-ROTH!”
Screenshot: See Above
Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Deadliest Goose Game Mod.”
Screenshot: See Above
And finally, shinfo13 wins the award for “Worst And Also Best Fallout 76 DLC.”
Screenshot: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Way to go everyone! This ones for you Bob!

Glad to see Good Sciteach get the win!

See you all tomorrow