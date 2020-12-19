'Shop Contest: National Horse Day, Winners

Screenshot : Cooking Mama Ltd. / Kotaku

Last week, we all came together (virtually and safely) to celebrate the most important holiday of the year: National Horse Day. And you all created some uh... interesting horse-related images to celebrate the day.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who isn’t really celebrating horse day but instead ending the holiday.

Sciteach Screenshot : See Above

I’ve only ridden a horse once. It lasted about six seconds, I nearly hit a tree and I never tried again. I prefer cars or walking.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

AmazingMeow wins the award for “Slowest Flesh Bike In Night City.” Screenshot : See Above

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Worst Secret Ending.”

Screenshot : See Above

cecil banon grabs the award for “Ugliest Hidden Colossus.” Screenshot : See Above

edregis snags the award for “Weirdest DLC.” Screenshot : See Above

Kerning receives the award for “Almost Got A Three-peat” Screenshot : See Above

L&T gets the award for.. wait, is this a crossover? Screenshot : See Above

Modium grabs the award for “Worst Level In Mafia 1: Horse Edition .” Screenshot : See Above

Mrichston wins the award for “HORSE-A-ROTH!” Screenshot : See Above

Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Deadliest Goose Game Mod.” Screenshot : See Above

And finally, shinfo13 wins the award for “Worst And Also Best Fallout 76 DLC.” Screenshot : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

