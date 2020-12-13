'Shop Contest: National Horse Day

Screenshot : Marvel / Sony

Forget about Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa! The biggest holiday in December is National Horse Day.

Your challenge this week: Add more horses to video games!

I went with a horse mask above, but feel free to use real horses, digital horses, talking horses who starred in popular TV shows, Mr. Ed, and so on. The possibilities... aren’t limitless, because you need to use horses, but you do you have a lot of options.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.