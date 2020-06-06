Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop ContestContestPhotoshopGlassesGordon FreemanWinnersKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!

Happy National Eyewear Day, which is a totally real holiday. Stop laughing back there. I have my glasses on so I see you. Now, put your glasses on and take a look at these great images!

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who is also banned for life, but this image made me laugh hard. Still, they win nothing and I will just take ownership of this photo. I win. That’s great for me!

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

This was one of those weeks where I had no idea what to expect. I like to sometimes give you all something strange and just see what you folks create. As usual, I was disappointed. You always find a way to make me laugh or smile. Or at least make me confused. I love running this weekly contest because of you folks. (Except Bob The Rock. He can go to Hell.)

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!

sciteach wins the award for “Classiest Demon.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Oldtype ge- AHHHHHHH! OH GOD KILL IT

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Smelliest Dance Crew.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Best Mike Fahey Cameo.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Richardrae1 snags the award for “Most Dangerous Nerd.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Bob The Rock wins nothing and somehow Keanu is still breathtaking.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

EpicTacoSam receives the award for “Biggest Monocle!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Kara The Whatever easily gets the award for “JASSSSOOOOONNNN!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

Modium picks up the award for “Prince Approved Glasses.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!
Advertisement

And finally, Cecil_Banon gets nothing but I do like that hat.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sudoku Plus Zelda Is Actually Pretty Good

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The Best Dreamcast Games

Here's The Not-E3 2020 Press Conference Schedule