'Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day, Winners!

Happy National Eyewear Day, which is a totally real holiday. Stop laughing back there. I have my glasses on so I see you. Now, put your glasses on and take a look at these great images!



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who is also banned for life, but this image made me laugh hard. Still, they win nothing and I will just take ownership of this photo. I win. That’s great for me!

This was one of those weeks where I had no idea what to expect. I like to sometimes give you all something strange and just see what you folks create. As usual, I was disappointed. You always find a way to make me laugh or smile. Or at least make me confused. I love running this weekly contest because of you folks. (Except Bob The Rock. He can go to Hell.)



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.



sciteach wins the award for “Classiest Demon.”

Oldtype ge- AHHHHHHH! OH GOD KILL IT

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Smelliest Dance Crew.”

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Best Mike Fahey Cameo. ”

Richardrae1 snags the award for “Most Dangerous Nerd.”

Bob The Rock wins nothing and somehow Keanu is still breathtaking.

EpicTacoSam receives the award for “Biggest Monocle !”

Kara The Whatever easily gets the award for “JASSSSOOOOONNNN!”

Modium picks up the award for “Prince Approved Glasses.”

And finally, Cecil_Banon gets nothing but I do like that hat.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

