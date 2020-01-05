'Shop Contest: National Bird Day

Birds! They are totally fine, I guess. I don’t know if they deserve a whole national holiday, but here whatever. Today is National Bird Day. I know, I was surprised too.
Your challenge this week: Have some fun with video game birds!
Any bird from any video game will work. Place them all together, add them to a famous movie or maybe just make a bunch of them attack someone, like that movie with all the birds. I think it was called...Birdemic.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards! See you in 2020!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.