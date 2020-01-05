'Shop Contest: National Bird Day

Birds! They are totally fine, I guess. I don’t know if they deserve a whole national holiday, but here whatever. Today is National Bird Day. I know, I was surprised too.

Your challenge this week: Have some fun with video game birds!

Any bird from any video game will work. Place them all together, add them to a famous movie or maybe just make a bunch of them attack someone, like that movie with all the birds. I think it was called...Birdemic.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards! See you in 2020!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!