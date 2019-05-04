Last week I asked you, the readers of Kotaku, to pitch some guest characters you wanted to see in Mortal Kombat. I got a large and varied list of characters, some of which I actually could see getting added into a Mortal Kombat game in the future.

Our winning image this week comes from SeaBeastRising who shows us a future where Nintendo has gotten really laid back with who is allowed to use their characters. Get over here, Mario!

A lot of you submitted images this week. It was hard to narrow it down, but after a few hours of thinking and laughing, I was able to create the list you find below.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Alerif wins the award for “Best Weapon.”

edy_pagaza grabs the award for “Most Likely To Actually Happen.”

Lharm gets the award for “Most Brutal New Fighter.”

Kroma receives the award for “Weirdest DLC Character, But I Can Dig It.”

sciteach wins the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Good.”

truks snags the award for “Most Frustrating New Character.”

Barry Wombleton gets the award for “Best Combo You Can’t Learn From A Jedi.”

ConManEd grabs the award for “Best PlayStation Exclusive DLC Character.”

Mrichston receives the award for “Most Deadly Kirby.”

And finally, Serval Sentinel wins the award for “Best Fighting Game Crossover.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

