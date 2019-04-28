Mortal Kombat 11 was released earlier this week and it doesn’t have any guest characters in it, at least not yet. It will almost certainly get DLC guest characters in the future. So, let’s share some ideas and concepts for future guest fighters.
Your challenge this week: Add any video game character you want into the world of Mortal Kombat.
Don’t feel like you have to create something as violent as what I created. But also, don’t worry if you want to get more violent. This is Mortal Kombat, some blood and guts are expected.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
