'Shop Contest: Monoliths, Winners!

Monoliths! Remember those? Yeah, over the last few weeks they were popping up around the world. Strange. However, the world moved on and now we are the last ones left, to kick this dead horse for a bit more comedy. ‘Tis the ‘Shop Contest way.
Our winning image this week comes from... Kerning! It’s a repeat victory. Someone update the ‘Shop Contest wiki, which I assume exists.
Y’know, I’m so over monoliths. They are so late November. I mean, look at this Wikipedia list of all the monoliths. That’s too many. I’m bored of them now. Someone needs to start installing pyramids around the world. That could be fun. Someone get on that. (And someone get on the wiki too.)
Congrats everyone!
MonoArtan! See! Have Faith!
And Zack someone did install pyramids all over the world! Don’t you watch Ancient Aliens?!?!?