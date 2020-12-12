'Shop Contest: Monoliths, Winners!

Image : Remedy / Kerning / Kotaku

Monoliths! Remember those? Yeah, over the last few weeks they were popping up around the world. Stra nge. However, the world moved on and now we are the last ones left, to kick this dead horse for a bit more comedy. ‘Tis the ‘Shop Contest way.



Our winning image this week comes from... Kerning! It’s a repeat victory. Someone update the ‘Shop Contest wiki, which I assume exists.

Image : See Above

Y’know, I’m so over monoliths. They are so late November. I mean, look at this Wikipedia list of all the monoliths. That’s too many. I’m bored of them now. Someone needs to start installing pyramids around the world. That could be fun. Someone get on that. (And someone get on the wiki too.)

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

RealMFresh wins the award for “Best Festivus Pole” Image : See Above

rising_son picks up the award for “Better Than A Fire Emblem Character.” Image : See Above

sciteach gets the award for “Best Reflection” Image : See Above

edregis snags the award for “Least Played And Seen Monolith.” Image : See Above

Mighty receives the award for “Heaviest Sword.” Image : See Above

No award for MonoArtan. instead, I just want to point out how wild this image is. If you locked me in a room for 20 years and made me come up with a new photo using this monolith each day, I would still not make this. I love it! Image : See Above

NP2020 wins the award for “No Gods, No Kings, Only Monoliths.” Image : See Above

Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Most Evil Monolith.” Image : See Above

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Best indie Monolith.” Image : See Above

And finally, Silver6Kraid wins the award for “Biggest Xbox... for now.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!