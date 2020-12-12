Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Monoliths, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Monoliths, Winners!
Image: Remedy / Kerning / Kotaku

Monoliths! Remember those? Yeah, over the last few weeks they were popping up around the world. Strange. However, the world moved on and now we are the last ones left, to kick this dead horse for a bit more comedy. ‘Tis the ‘Shop Contest way.

Our winning image this week comes from... Kerning! It’s a repeat victory. Someone update the ‘Shop Contest wiki, which I assume exists.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Monoliths, Winners!
Image: See Above
Y’know, I’m so over monoliths. They are so late November. I mean, look at this Wikipedia list of all the monoliths. That’s too many. I’m bored of them now. Someone needs to start installing pyramids around the world. That could be fun. Someone get on that. (And someone get on the wiki too.)

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

RealMFresh wins the award for “Best Festivus Pole”
Image: See Above
undefined
rising_son picks up the award for “Better Than A Fire Emblem Character.”
Image: See Above
undefined
sciteach gets the award for “Best Reflection”
Image: See Above
undefined
edregis snags the award for “Least Played And Seen Monolith.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Mighty receives the award for “Heaviest Sword.”
Image: See Above
undefined
No award for MonoArtan. instead, I just want to point out how wild this image is. If you locked me in a room for 20 years and made me come up with a new photo using this monolith each day, I would still not make this. I love it!
Image: See Above
undefined
NP2020 wins the award for “No Gods, No Kings, Only Monoliths.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Most Evil Monolith.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Badonkagronk gets the award for “Best indie Monolith.”
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Silver6Kraid wins the award for “Biggest Xbox... for now.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Congrats everyone!

MonoArtan! See! Have Faith!

And Zack someone did install pyramids all over the world! Don’t you watch Ancient Aliens?!?!?