Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Monoliths

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Monoliths
Image: Valve / Kotaku

Over the last few weeks, strange monoliths have been appearing around the world. Is it the work of aliens? Secret government agencies? Time travelers? Bored artists, who have a bunch of free time during the pandemic? (It’s probably that last one...) And now I hear they are appearing in video games?!?!

Your challenge this week: Add some monoliths to video games.

I hope the monoliths are something cooler that bored artists or marketing. But it’s also 2020, so the odds are higher than zero that not only are these monoliths being installed for dumb reasons, but they are probably being installed by racists too. 2020 sucks y’all.

Anyway, to help you out here are two cutout images of the monolith from Utah. Feel free to use any monolith you want, or make your own.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Monoliths
Photo: ?
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

silver6kraid
silver6kraid

The new xbox sure does have an interesting design 