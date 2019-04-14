Recently, EA and clothing company Moschino revealed a new line of fashion items based on The Sims 4. More importantly, to advertise this new clothing line, Moschino photographed their models in different virtual areas from The Sims 4.

Your challenge this week: Add more video game stuff to these fashion photos.

I love The Sims, don’t get me wrong, but I want more video games added to these images. Why only limit these models to living in a world where everybody speaks in Simlish and nobody knows how to get out of a pool without a ladder? Bring some other video game characters into these photos and help them out.

Here are some photos to work with, but if you want to see all the images click here. But be warned, these are some REALLY big images. I would recommend shrinking them down!

(Which I already did for the images below. You’re welcome.)

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!