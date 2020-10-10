Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
'Shop Contest: Minecraft Kirby, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
shop contest
shop contest Photoshop Contest Kirby minecraft Winners
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iMinecraft/i Kirby, Winners!
Screenshot: Valve / Kotaku / Pleasance13

Last week, Kirby swallowed up Minecraft Steve and turned into a pink block with tiny arms. The internet laughed at this. We all laughed at this. Then Kirby stayed in that block form and we stopped laughing and became worried...

Our winning image this week comes from Pleasance13. Also, just a reminder: If the Kirby Cube talks, smiles, or moves just ignore it. The Kirby Cube isn’t alive. It doesn’t feel pain. And even if it was or could, it’s a cube and is trapped here. With you. Forever.


Pleasance13
Image: See Above
I’ll admit I was worried that this one might be difficult. How funny can you make a cube? Turns out, you folks are pretty good at making chuckle-worthy images featuring cubes and many other shapes. Not a super useful talent, but a fun party trick, I guess.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.


acme64 snags the award for “Weirdest Level of Hell.”
Image: See Above
amazingmeow wins the award for "Biggest Box Office Success."
amazingmeow wins the award for “Biggest Box Office Success.”
Image: See Above

Bob The Rock is terrible. (But I’d buy this Xbox...)
Image: See Above

Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Kirby..? KIRBY? KIRBBBBYYYYY!”
Image: See Above

MonoArtan receives the award for “Weirdest Porno.”
Image: See Above

SharpeOfThe95th grabs the award for “Deadliest Kirby.”
Image: See Above

Quus... too soon.
Image: See Above

kaputnoob nabs the award for “Scariest Nintendo Spin-Off.”
Image: See Above

sciteach receives the award for “Saddest Kirby Cameo.”
Image: See Above

And finally, Rogueindy crafts the perfect Simpsons reference.
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Congrats everyone!

Club members go straight to jail!

Do not pass go!

Do not collect $200!