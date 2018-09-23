We’ve got some new Death Stranding footage, and it is just as confusing as ever. Your task this week is to make sense of the whole thing.
When that guy whips off his golden mask in the footage, I thought, for just an instant, that something might become clear. I thought that there might be a moment of recognition where I saw a character who had appeared in some of the previous footage. Or maybe a clone of Norman Reedus. Or literally anything other than a face-shaped void. Then he summoned a Bloodborne boss.
For the ‘Shop Contest this week, I need some answers. I want you to give me a revelation that I can really sink my teeth into. I want to feel like Death Stranding is starting to come together for me. In my image above, I revealed that Spider-Man was the man with the golden mask. Yeah, it is weird, but also you can just be like “oh, ok, that’s Spider-Man” and feel safe knowing that there’s no confusing twists. I mean, it’s just Spider-Man.
Feel free to use any images or footage of Death’s Stranding that we’ve seen so far to make your images, but if you just want the nice face reveal, I’m providing you with a convenient .PNG below:
As always, next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! Good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.