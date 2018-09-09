Despite an influx of zombies and a trip to Mars, Far Cry 5's Hope County hasn’t changed all that much since the game released earlier this year. As we reported earlier this week, not a long is changing, even if it feels like it is. So it’s up to the ‘Shop Crew to fix this problem.
It’s your job this week to go to Hope County and add some stuff. Really lean into what the Far Cry games have always promised: wacky hijinks in a too-serious container.
As you can see above, I have accomplished this by putting the first-person Rookie into contest with Kratos, the God of War, who will almost certainly slay Rook and fling him or her from the top of a mountain. And this, I suppose, is a form of justice.
But you can do whatever you want! I’d suggest making your way over to the Far Cry 5 website to pick up some screenshots (or take your own) so that you can more easily edit things into them. Here’s a couple that I’ve chosen that are prime for ‘shopping things into:
Next Saturday I will comb through the submissions to pick a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, the rest of the instructions are below. Good luck!
