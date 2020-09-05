'Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to take a strange and sad image of Crash Bandicoot all alone and have some fun with it. You all delivered. Crash still looks sad and lonely, but at least he’s getting to visit some cool, new places!
Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who subtly improves on a movie I hear some folks like.
A fantastic bunch of entries this week! I’m always impressed by how you folk are able to take a single image in so many different directions. And outside of like two images, they weren’t terrible and hideous creations that I want to burn with fire. That’s nice!
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
DISCUSSION
Good week for the club! Wins for Yoda, Bob, Cecil (hope I’m not missing anyone out). Thanks for the pick Zack and well done to all the other picks and entrants. Enjoyed this one, this week especially.