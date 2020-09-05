ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contest'Shop contestcontestwinnersphotoshopcrash bandicootlonelyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!
Image: Kotaku

Last week I asked you all to take a strange and sad image of Crash Bandicoot all alone and have some fun with it. You all delivered. Crash still looks sad and lonely, but at least he’s getting to visit some cool, new places!

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who subtly improves on a movie I hear some folks like.

MonoArtan
MonoArtan
A fantastic bunch of entries this week! I’m always impressed by how you folk are able to take a single image in so many different directions. And outside of like two images, they weren’t terrible and hideous creations that I want to burn with fire. That’s nice!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mrichston wins the award for “Most Despicable Crash.”
Skitters gets the award for “Making Everyone Cry.”
Neuroplastique snags the award for “Most Dangerous Bandicoot.”
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Saddest Image of 2020.”
Bob The Rock...you still get nothing.
Cecil Banon wins the award for “Most Obvious, But Still Funny.”
Yoda’s Neglected Brother receives the award for “Weirdest Movie Crossover.”
sciteach nabs the award for “Oldest Bandicoot.”
karlozzortz gets the award for “Laziest Crash.”
And finally, Chris MC wins the award for “Creepiest Furry Couple.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

monoartan
MonoArtan

Good week for the club! Wins for Yoda, Bob, Cecil (hope I’m not missing anyone out). Thanks for the pick Zack and well done to all the other picks and entrants. Enjoyed this one, this week especially.