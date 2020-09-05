'Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!

Image : Kotaku

Last week I asked you all to take a strange and sad image of Crash Bandicoot all alone and have some fun with it. You all delivered. Crash still looks sad and lonely, but at least he’s getting to visit some cool, new places!



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who subtly improves on a movie I hear some folks like.

MonoArtan Image : See Above

A fantastic bunch of entries this week! I’m always impressed by how you folk are able to take a single image in so many different directions. And outside of like two images, they weren’t terrible and hideous creations that I want to burn with fire. That’s nice!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mrichston wins the award for “Most Despicable Crash.” Image : See Above

Skitters gets the award for “Making Everyone Cry.” Image : See Above

Neuroplastique snags the award for “Most Dangerous Bandicoot.” Image : See Above

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Saddest Image of 2020.” Image : See Above

Bob The Rock...you still get nothing. Image : See Above

Cecil Banon wins the award for “Most Obvious, But Still Funny.” Image : See Above

Yoda’s Neglected Brother receives the award for “Weirdest Movie Crossover.” Image : See Above

sciteach nabs the award for “Oldest Bandicoot.” Image : See Above

karlozzortz gets the award for “Laziest Crash.” Image : See Above

And finally, Chris MC wins the award for “Creepiest Furry Couple.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!