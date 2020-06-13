Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!

Ladders! They’re like stairs but cooler, taller and more portable. And ladders were finely added to The Sims 4. So to celebrate, I asked you folks to give more gaming characters ladders.

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach and it solves a problem I know many of us have faced. What do you do when you need to climb a giant rock monster to save someone you love? Bring a ladder.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Silly ideas can sometimes result in some of my favorite entries. And this week was a good example of that. Every time I think I can stump you folks, you surprise me with awesome pictures and great ideas. I’m also choosing to ignore a Sonic-related entry that I assume was made by accident. I trust it won’t happen again...

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!

AmazingMeow wins the award for “Best Pokemon Mod.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Bob The Rock gets nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Brian grabs the award for “Easiest Easy Mode.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Mrichston receives the award for “Weirdest Easter Egg.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
DoneWithKinja gets the award for “Worst Weapon In A Zelda Game.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Kara The IDK Whatever picks up the award for “Best Xbox Exclusive Ladder.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Modium snags the award for “Best Chair Ladder Shot!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
MonoArtan wins nothing! Banned for life.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
Richardrae1 takes the award for “Most Unimpressed Demon.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Ladders, Winners!
And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Best Mega Man Power-Up.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

