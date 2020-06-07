'Shop Contest: Ladders

The Sims 4 finally got ladders. This opens up a whole bunch of new building options for players. So, with this historic day upon us, it feels like we should celebrate these new ladders!



Your challenge this week: Add ladders to other video games.

I’ll be honest, the real reason I’m asking you to add ladders to games is that a bunch of video game characters called me today. They are jealous. That’s just the truth. They want ladders too. So help them out. Please.

Here’s a ladder for you to use. However, feel free to grab any ladder you want.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.