This isn’t the most surprising contest, I know. But look, what else was I going to do? The internet loves Keanu Reeves and he just appeared at E3 this past week. Let’s honor Mr. Theodore Wick Neo himself and add him to more video games. The world needs more Keanu.



Your challenge this week: Put Keanu Reeves in more video games, please.

Add him to Doom? Sure. Place him into GTA? Why not?! The possibilities are endless. You can use any picture of Keanu you desire and any game you feel needs more Reeves in it.

And because I love you, folks, here are some Keanus for you to use. Different flavors of him.

Next week... I won’t pick a winner. I’m taking next weekend off. Sorry. Don’t worry! Someone else will be providing you with awesome content. BUT when I return from my break I will judge this contest and declare a winner.



So consider this a SUPER ‘Shop Contest. You have tons of images. A great theme and A LOT of time to work on an entry. Now go kick ass!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!