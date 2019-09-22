This Monday is the first day of the Fall season. This is the last weekend of Summer. Outside, where I live at least, the temperature is dropping, the leaves are turning orange and the wind is getting cooler. I love Fall! It’s the best season. So let’s celebrate the end of Summer and the start of cool days and warm drinks.



Your challenge this week: Celebrate the start of fall by creating nice images of Fall, featuring video game characters, locations or objects.

Have Samus picking pumpkins. Or let Niko Bellic walk around a nice Autumn forest. Or Master Chief enjoying coffee near a fireplace. You get the idea.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!