This Monday is the first day of the Fall season. This is the last weekend of Summer. Outside, where I live at least, the temperature is dropping, the leaves are turning orange and the wind is getting cooler. I love Fall! It’s the best season. So let’s celebrate the end of Summer and the start of cool days and warm drinks.
Your challenge this week: Celebrate the start of fall by creating nice images of Fall, featuring video game characters, locations or objects.
Have Samus picking pumpkins. Or let Niko Bellic walk around a nice Autumn forest. Or Master Chief enjoying coffee near a fireplace. You get the idea.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.