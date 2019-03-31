Hey did you know that yesterday was National Pencil Day? I didn’t know until I saw it on Google. So let’s celebrate the pencil. It’s like a pen, but for cowards.



Your challenge this week: Give some video game characters pencils. Or make them pencils. Up to you. Just give me some pencils.

That coward comment was a bit harsh huh? I’m sorry pencil fans. I love a good pencil. I was just making a joke.

Anyways, next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!