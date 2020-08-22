Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Halo Delayed, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
4
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / TheWorldof

Last week, after we all learned that Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021, I realized that poor Master Chief would need something to do while he waits for them to finish making his big game. So I asked you all for help.

Our winning image this week comes from TheWorldof who decided to just show us the reality of the situation.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: TheWorldof
In a perfect world, John-117 would be doing a ton of stuff during his time off. But more likely than not he’s doing nothing and barely getting by. For the first time, many of us can finally relate to Master Chief.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: Barry Wombleton
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: DenzilofDojima
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: OldType
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: RichardRae1
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: Cecil Banon
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iHalo /iDelayed, Winners!
Image: RealMFresh

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

(Also the awards might be coming back!)

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

I did it Bob! I did it!

Congrats everyone!

Mono, Yoda way to go!

Personally feel RichardRae1 was best in show though!