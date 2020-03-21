Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contestshop contestHellDoomGooseWinnersPhotoshopContestKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to send some video game characters to Hell. None of you objected and did as you were told. Which is really messed up. Come on, folks. Don’t let me push you around like that. None of these game characters deserved to go to Hell. Well..okay, maybe some of them...

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who has sent the goose to Hell. Good. That feels right.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!

I’ve been playing a lot of Doom Eternal since it came out and honestly, Hell doesn’t seem so bad. It’s just like living in a metal band’s album cover 24/7. No evil situation that tortures you based on your greatest fears or anxieties or a never-ending task that endlessly frustrates you. Nah, just lava, demons, and some sharp rocks. If you sneak a gun into Doom’s Hell you will probably be just fine.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Yoda’s Neglected Brother wins the award for “Worst Cannonball.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Done With Kinja gets the award for “Best Tipo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Monoartan receives the award for “Most Creative Hell.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Darkest Season Of Pokemon.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Transmillion snags the award for “Disgusting.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Bob The Rock should go to Hell.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
EpicTacoSam wins the award for “Best Crossover. EVER.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Mrichston nabs the award for “Best Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pitch.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
Villings gets the award for “Social Distancing, Assholes!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!
And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Worst Thing Bowser Has Done.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

