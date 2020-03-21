'Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to send some video game characters to Hell. None of you objected and did as you were told. Which is really messed up. Come on, folks. Don’t let me push you around like that. None of these game characters deserved to go to Hell. Well..okay, maybe some of them...



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who has sent the goose to Hell. Good. That feels right.

Advertisement

I’ve been playing a lot of Doom Eternal since it came out and honestly, Hell doesn’t seem so bad. It’s just like living in a metal band’s album cover 24/7. No evil situation that tortures you based on your greatest fears or anxieties or a never-ending task that endlessly frustrates you. Nah, just lava, demons, and some sharp rocks. If you sneak a gun into Doom’s Hell you will probably be just fine.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

Yoda’s Neglected Brother wins the award for “Worst Cannonball.”

Advertisement

Done With Kinja gets the award for “Best Tipo.”

Advertisement

Monoartan receives the award for “Most Creative Hell.”

Advertisement

Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Darkest Season Of Pokemon.”

Advertisement

Transmillion snags the award for “Disgusting.”

Advertisement

Bob The Rock should go to Hell.

Advertisement

EpicTacoSam wins the award for “Best Crossover. EVER.”

Advertisement

Mrichston nabs the award for “Best Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pitch.”

Advertisement

Villings gets the award for “Social Distancing, Assholes!”

Advertisement

And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Worst Thing Bowser Has Done.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

