'Shop Contest: Going To Hell

Doom Eternal will be released in a few days. And that means we will soon be going to Hell. I’m ready to kill some demons and distract my self from the world around me. And I bet there are some video game characters who would love to get away from it all too.
Your challenge this week: Send some gaming characters to Hell!
Send one or two or six or 200 gaming characters to Hell and show us how that’s going for them. If you need some nice Hell backgrounds, I recommend Googling “Hell Doom.” There are many great images to choose from!
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.