'Shop Contest: Going To Hell

Doom Eternal will be released in a few days. And that means we will soon be going to Hell. I’m ready to kill some demons and distract my self from the world around me. And I bet there are some video game characters who would love to get away from it all too.



Your challenge this week: Send some gaming characters to Hell!

Send one or two or six or 200 gaming characters to Hell and show us how that’s going for them. If you need some nice Hell backgrounds, I recommend Googling “Hell Doom.” There are many great images to choose from!

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!