'Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan

We now officially know that Far Cry 6 is a thing and does in fact star Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad.) But last week we first heard about this via a leak. So I asked you all to take the actor’s digital avatar and have some fun.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created an image so tall that I had to cut off part of it. Lucky you, the full is image is below! There’s a surprise waiting for you down there.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan
I didn’t say it was a GOOD surprise. At least Sonic is being punished. It’s the little things, y’know?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: ArtOnAutoPilot

ArtOnAutopilot wins the award for “Most Absorbent Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Kara The Whatever
Kara The Whatever gets the award for “Most Illustrated Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: sciteach
sciteach picks up the award for “Hottest Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Cecil Banon
Cecil_banon gets nothing, but this is the deadliest Giancarlo.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Mrichston
Mrichston wins the award for “Most Giancarlos.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Richardrae1
Richardrae1 receives the award for “Most Serious Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Done With Kinja
Done With Kinja picks up the award for “Guiltiest Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Edregis
Edregis snags the award for “Saddest Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Arai-the fly on the wall
Arai-the fly on the wall nabs the award for “Most Force Sensitive Giancarlo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Giancarlo Esposito, Winners!
Image: Neuroplastique
And finally, Neuroplastique wins the award for “Oldest Giancarlo.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

