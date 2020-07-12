Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

'Shop Contest: Digital Giancarlo Esposito

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6Giancarlo EspositoPhotoshop ContestKotaku Shop ContestcontestPhotoshopLeakKotakucore
10
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Digital Giancarlo Esposito
Image: Kotaku/Ubisoft

Oops! Far Cry 6 has leaked a little bit ahead of the official reveal, which is happening later today. Now we know that Giancarlo Esposito is the bad guy. So let’s have some fun with this digital Esposito!

Your challenge this week: Add digital Giancarlo Espositio to video games.

Let’s try to stick to games this week. I want this virtual Espositio in more games. He’s been in plenty of real TV shows and movies. Now it’s time for him to spread into the world of gaming.

And here’s a nice pre-cut Espositio for you to use. You’re welcome.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Digital Giancarlo Esposito
Image: Ubisoft
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

