'Shop Contest: Digital Giancarlo Esposito

Image : Kotaku/Ubisoft

Oops! Far Cry 6 has leaked a little bit ahead of the official reveal, which is happening later today. Now we know that Giancarlo Esposito is the bad guy. So let’s have some fun with this digital Esposito!

Your challenge this week: Add digital Giancarlo Espositio to video games.

Let’s try to stick to games this week. I want this virtual Espositio in more games. He’s been in plenty of real TV shows and movies. Now it’s time for him to spread into the world of gaming.

And here’s a nice pre-cut Espositio for you to use. You’re welcome.

Image : Ubisoft

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!