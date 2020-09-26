'Shop Contest: Getting A PS5, Winners!

Image : Kotaku / Richardrae1 / Sony

Last week, I challenged you all to create images featuring the pain, confusion, and frustration many felt while trying to pre-order PS5s. And as usual, you all (well... most of you) did a great job!



Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who depicts the famous battle, you know the one. The Battle At PS5 Launch At The Jersey City Best Buy Parking Lot. Many PS5s never made it home that night.

You know, while all of you did a good job this week of depicting the pain folks put up with trying to pre-order a PS5, I did nothing something inaccurate in all of them. They all contained PS5s. Based on what I understand, most folks never got close to getting one.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Biggest Celebrity Cameo.” Image : See above

sciteach picks up the award for “Heaviest PS5.” Image : See above

Mrichston gets the award for “Least Loyal Mascots.” Image : See above

MonoArtan grabs the award for “Most Frustrated Customer.” Image : See above

edregis receives the award for “TOUCHDOOOOOOOOWWWWWNNNNNNN!” Image : See above

cecil_banon snags the award for “Most Dedicated Scalper.” Image : See above

Adiguna Sukmadi receives the award for “Worst PS5 Event on Mars.” Image : See above

SharpeOfThe95th nabs the award for “Hardest Pre-Order Checkout.” Image : See above

Yoda’s Neglected Brother gets the award for “Worst Bot.” Image : See above

And finally, Bob the Rock wins nothing and makes me regret ending the Banned For Life Club... Image : See above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

