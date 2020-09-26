Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Getting A PS5, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Getting A PS5, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / Richardrae1 / Sony

Last week, I challenged you all to create images featuring the pain, confusion, and frustration many felt while trying to pre-order PS5s. And as usual, you all (well... most of you) did a great job!

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who depicts the famous battle, you know the one. The Battle At PS5 Launch At The Jersey City Best Buy Parking Lot. Many PS5s never made it home that night.

undefined
Image: See above
You know, while all of you did a good job this week of depicting the pain folks put up with trying to pre-order a PS5, I did nothing something inaccurate in all of them. They all contained PS5s. Based on what I understand, most folks never got close to getting one.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Biggest Celebrity Cameo.”
Image: See above
undefined
sciteach picks up the award for “Heaviest PS5.”
Image: See above
undefined
Mrichston gets the award for “Least Loyal Mascots.”
Image: See above
undefined
MonoArtan grabs the award for “Most Frustrated Customer.”
Image: See above
undefined
edregis receives the award for “TOUCHDOOOOOOOOWWWWWNNNNNNN!”
Image: See above
undefined
cecil_banon snags the award for “Most Dedicated Scalper.”
Image: See above
undefined
Adiguna Sukmadi receives the award for “Worst PS5 Event on Mars.”
Image: See above
undefined
SharpeOfThe95th nabs the award for “Hardest Pre-Order Checkout.”
Image: See above
undefined
Yoda’s Neglected Brother gets the award for “Worst Bot.”
Image: See above
undefined
And finally, Bob the Rock wins nothing and makes me regret ending the Banned For Life Club...
Image: See above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Good choice to the Win.

Congrats to all Club Nominations!

Bob- HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA!