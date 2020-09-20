'Shop Contest: Getting A PS5

Image : Epic / Sony / Kotaku

Where were you when the internet completely stopped everything it was doing and began frantically trying to grab a PS5 after the became available to pre-order with no warning? I was at a computer, luckily.



Your challenge this week: Show the struggle and chaos of PS5 pre-order day.

Yes, earlier this week the PS5 went up for pre-order and chaos ensued. Kotaku’s own Luke Plunkett accurately described it as a clusterfuck. I agree. It was a total mess and things go so bad that Sony yesterday apologized and promised more PS5s would be available soon. But today we look back to the past. Show the chaos of that day.

Here’s a handy PS5 for you and the PS5 box. And, bonus: These are free and unlimited. Take as many as you want!

Photo : Sony / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!