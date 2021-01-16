'Shop Contest: Gengar Plush, Winners!

Image : The Pokemon Company / MonoArtan / Kotaku

Last week, we got our first look at a new Pokemon plush Gengar toy that is also a bed and nightmare, rolled into one small package. Few things are more perfect for a Photoshop contest.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created something called the “tongue train” and it’s... uh.. something.

MonoArtan Image : See Above

Someone needs to call the Pokemon Company and ask them what’s up with all the tongues. I would do it, but they might read my weekly posts about Pokemon and have my number banned.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Arai-the Fly on the wall wins the award for “Best Jar-Jar Cameo.” Image : See Above

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Worst Playground In North America.” Image : See Above

C.J. Emerson snags the award for “Ugliest Pokemon.” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon is going to be sued by Steven Spielberg. Image : See Above

KaputNoob picks up the award for “Second Dumbest Hat In Middle Earth.” Image : See Above

Kerning receives the award for “Weirdest Gym Battle.” Image : See Above

L&T grabs the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Funny.” Image : See Above

Lucian gets the award for “Fanciest Boy.” Image : See Above

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Sushi Since I Got Some At That Gas Station.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

