'Shop Contest: Gengar Plush, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Gengar Plush, Winners!
Image: The Pokemon Company / MonoArtan / Kotaku

Last week, we got our first look at a new Pokemon plush Gengar toy that is also a bed and nightmare, rolled into one small package. Few things are more perfect for a Photoshop contest.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created something called the “tongue train” and it’s... uh.. something.

MonoArtan
MonoArtan
Image: See Above
Someone needs to call the Pokemon Company and ask them what’s up with all the tongues. I would do it, but they might read my weekly posts about Pokemon and have my number banned.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Arai-the Fly on the wall wins the award for “Best Jar-Jar Cameo.”
Image: See Above
Badonkagronk gets the award for “Worst Playground In North America.”
Image: See Above
C.J. Emerson snags the award for “Ugliest Pokemon.”
Image: See Above
Cecil Banon is going to be sued by Steven Spielberg.
Image: See Above
KaputNoob picks up the award for “Second Dumbest Hat In Middle Earth.”
Image: See Above
Kerning receives the award for “Weirdest Gym Battle.”
Image: See Above
L&T grabs the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Funny.”
Image: See Above
Lucian gets the award for “Fanciest Boy.”
Image: See Above
And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Sushi Since I Got Some At That Gas Station.”
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Mono!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congrats everyone!

Richardrae1 your Sushi was my favorite though! 