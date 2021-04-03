'Shop Contest: Food On A Stick, Winners!

Image : Sony / Sucker Punch / Kotaku

Food is good. Food on a stick...even better. Last week, in honor of the lazily named National Food On A Stick Day, I asked you all to create images featuring food, sticks, and video games.



Our winning image this week comes from Kaput Noob. It turns out two big corn dogs can still look cool if you add some fire in the background. Writing that tip down!

Image : See Above

Another great week of submissions! I didn’t even miss the big boat at all! See, who needs to stay hip and with things. Instead, we just stuck some food on some sticks and had a great time. There’s a lesson in that. I think.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

richardrae1 wins the award for “Sexiest Doomguy.” Image : See Above

Divine Almalexia grabs up the award for “Best Pokemon Evolution.” Image : See Above

Chirrungaso nabs the award for “Most Delicious DLC.” Image : See Above

badonkagronk picks up the award for “Most Satisfying BBQ.” Image : See Above

sciteach gets the award for “Better Than The Actual Movie.” Image : See Above

edregis snags the award for “Most Violent Snack.” Image : See Above

LastLivingSoul receives the award for “Hottest AND Tastiest Sword.” Image : See Above

Mrichston gets the award for “Worst Apple.” Image : See Above

And finally, modium wins the award for “Most Food On Stick.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

