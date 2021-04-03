'Shop Contest: Food On A Stick, Winners!

Food is good. Food on a stick...even better. Last week, in honor of the lazily named National Food On A Stick Day, I asked you all to create images featuring food, sticks, and video games.
Our winning image this week comes from Kaput Noob. It turns out two big corn dogs can still look cool if you add some fire in the background. Writing that tip down!
Another great week of submissions! I didn’t even miss the big boat at all! See, who needs to stay hip and with things. Instead, we just stuck some food on some sticks and had a great time. There’s a lesson in that. I think.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
And you can check out all our previous winners here!
.
DISCUSSION
I’m glad I spent hours on mine then...
Anyway, wiping my salty tears away, congrats are due for KaputNoob who is putting us all to shame of late. And to the rest of the picks, good on you all.
Maybe I’ll finally open the sonic monopoly a friend got me and I have buried away somewhere, to cheer me up.
Happy Easter everyone!