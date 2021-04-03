Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Food On A Stick, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
4
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Food On A Stick, Winners!
Image: Sony / Sucker Punch / Kotaku

Food is good. Food on a stick...even better. Last week, in honor of the lazily named National Food On A Stick Day, I asked you all to create images featuring food, sticks, and video games.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Kaput Noob. It turns out two big corn dogs can still look cool if you add some fire in the background. Writing that tip down!

undefined
Image: See Above

Another great week of submissions! I didn’t even miss the big boat at all! See, who needs to stay hip and with things. Instead, we just stuck some food on some sticks and had a great time. There’s a lesson in that. I think.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
richardrae1 wins the award for “Sexiest Doomguy.”
richardrae1 wins the award for “Sexiest Doomguy.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Divine Almalexia grabs up the award for “Best Pokemon Evolution.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Chirrungaso nabs the award for “Most Delicious DLC.”
Image: See Above
undefined
badonkagronk picks up the award for “Most Satisfying BBQ.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
sciteach gets the award for “Better Than The Actual Movie.”
Image: See Above
undefined
edregis snags the award for “Most Violent Snack.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
LastLivingSoul receives the award for “Hottest AND Tastiest Sword.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Mrichston gets the award for “Worst Apple.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
And finally, modium wins the award for “Most Food On Stick.”
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Advertisement

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

monoartan
MonoArtan

I’m glad I spent hours on mine then...

Anyway, wiping my salty tears away, congrats are due for KaputNoob who is putting us all to shame of late. And to the rest of the picks, good on you all.

Maybe I’ll finally open the sonic monopoly a friend got me and I have buried away somewhere, to cheer me up.

Happy Easter everyone!