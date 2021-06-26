Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Father's Day, Winners!

Congrats to the winners of this week's Photoshop Contest

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Father&#39;s Day, Winners!
Image: PlayStation Studios / Kotaku / Badonkagronk

Dads. Love or hate ‘em, they are a part of this crazy world. Or something. Look, I just drank a big can of Monster Zero way too fast. Let’s get to the awards and stuff.

Our winning image this week is from Badonkagronk who recreates a common tradition during Father’s Day. Your dad gets a gift box, opens it, and finds an ugly tie. Again. While he might smile, internally this is what he is doing: screaming into the void. Nice work!

Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Father&#39;s Day, Winners!
Image: See Above

I know contests without a pre-cutout image are tricky and tend to get fewer entries, but I was impressed by the great stuff we got last week. I also got a terrible, horrible, awful Sonic family image. So...I guess we basically broke even this time? Better than nothing.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

ZackerieFairfax wins the award for “Most Inspiring Dad.”
Image: See Above
KaputNoob gets the award for “Most Useful Dad!”
Image: See Above
DenzilOfDojima grabs the award for “Most Generous Dad.”
Image: See Above
Richardrae1 nabs the award for “Funkiest Dad.”
Image: See Above
Bob The Rock is bad. Moving on.
Image: See Above
And finally, MonoArtan is trying to break me and it won’t happen. NEVER
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

 

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION