'Shop Contest: Father's Day, Winners!

Image : PlayStation Studios / Kotaku / Badonkagronk

Dads. Love or hate ‘em, they are a part of this crazy world. Or something. Look, I just drank a big can of Monster Zero way too fast. Let’s get to the awards and stuff.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week is from Badonkagronk who recreates a common tradition during Father’s Day. Your dad gets a gift box, opens it, and finds an ugly tie. Again. While he might smile, internally this is what he is doing: screaming into the void. Nice work!

Image : See Above

I know contests without a pre-cutout image are tricky and tend to get fewer entries, but I was impressed by the great stuff we got last week. I also got a terrible, horrible, awful Sonic family image. So...I guess we basically broke even this time? Better than nothing.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission LG 29" UltraWide Monitor $150 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRJ33

ZackerieFairfax wins the award for “Most Inspiring Dad.” Image : See Above

KaputNoob gets the award for “Most Useful Dad!” Image : See Above

Advertisement

DenzilOfDojima grabs the award for “Most Generous Dad.” Image : See Above

Richardrae1 nabs the award for “Funkiest Dad.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

Bob The Rock is bad. Moving on. Image : See Above

And finally, MonoArtan is trying to break me and it won’t happen. NEVER Image : See Above

Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.



