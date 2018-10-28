Fallout 76 is Bethesda’s upcoming multiplayer wasteland domination experience, and there’s going to be a number of great things to discover in it. Your task is to depict those things.

We all have memories of great experiences in games. I have nearly perfect sense memory of where I was when I crested the first hill in Fallout 3 and looked down into the Capital Wasteland from the mountain hole I emerged from. There was all sorts of stuff down there, and I could go play around in that stuff. The promise seemed infinite.

Video games are always chasing that feeling, and this week’s ‘Shop Contest is all about depicting that moment that the player crosses over a rise and sees a beautiful valley down below. In the version that I made above, they’re seeing some fantasy-ass town from The Witcher 3, but I bet that you can come up with something even more astounding.



Your task this week is to create something for the wasteland explorers to find. Below you will find a convenient .PNG for all of your ‘shopping needs, although you should feel free to use whatever images you can source up.

Advertisement

Good luck! Next week I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. The rest of the rules are below:

