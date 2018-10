Fallout 76 is Bethesdaā€™s upcoming multiplayer wasteland domination experience, and thereā€™s going to be a number of great things to discover in it. Your task is to depict those things.

We all have memories of great experiences in games. I have nearly perfect sense memory of where I was when I crested the first hill in Fallout 3 and looked down into the Capital Wasteland from the mountain hole I emerged from. There was all sorts of stuff down there, and I could go play around in that stuff. The promise seemed infinite.

Video games are always chasing that feeling, and this weekā€™s ā€˜Shop Contest is all about depicting that moment that the player crosses over a rise and sees a beautiful valley down below. In the version that I made above, theyā€™re seeing some fantasy-ass town from The Witcher 3, but I bet that you can come up with something even more astounding.



Your task this week is to create something for the wasteland explorers to find. Below you will find a convenient .PNG for all of your ā€˜shopping needs, although you should feel free to use whatever images you can source up.

Good luck! Next week I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. The rest of the rules are below: