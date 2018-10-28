Fallout 76 is Bethesda’s upcoming multiplayer wasteland domination experience, and there’s going to be a number of great things to discover in it. Your task is to depict those things.
We all have memories of great experiences in games. I have nearly perfect sense memory of where I was when I crested the first hill in Fallout 3 and looked down into the Capital Wasteland from the mountain hole I emerged from. There was all sorts of stuff down there, and I could go play around in that stuff. The promise seemed infinite.
Video games are always chasing that feeling, and this week’s ‘Shop Contest is all about depicting that moment that the player crosses over a rise and sees a beautiful valley down below. In the version that I made above, they’re seeing some fantasy-ass town from The Witcher 3, but I bet that you can come up with something even more astounding.
Your task this week is to create something for the wasteland explorers to find. Below you will find a convenient .PNG for all of your ‘shopping needs, although you should feel free to use whatever images you can source up.
Advertisement
Good luck! Next week I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. The rest of the rules are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.