'Shop Contest: Fall Guys, Winners!

Image : MonoArtan

Fall Guys has taken the internet by storm. It seems everywhere I look I see some guys falling. And that was the theme for last week’s contest: Add these little bean boys to more games, movies and TV shows.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who combines Pokemon and Fall Guys into one disgusting creation.

Image : MonoArtan

The beans from Fall Guys are nearly perfect subjects for a Photoshop contest. They are so easy to edit and yet as long as you keep the general shape and eyes, people will still get what you are making.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Image : Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Image : ConwayCostigan

Image : RichardRae1

Image : Badonkagronk

Image : AndyB88

Image : OldType

Image : AmazingMeow

Image : Bob The Rock

Image : bangkay

Image : edregis

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.