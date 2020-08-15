Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Fall Guys, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan

Fall Guys has taken the internet by storm. It seems everywhere I look I see some guys falling. And that was the theme for last week’s contest: Add these little bean boys to more games, movies and TV shows.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who combines Pokemon and Fall Guys into one disgusting creation.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan
The beans from Fall Guys are nearly perfect subjects for a Photoshop contest. They are so easy to edit and yet as long as you keep the general shape and eyes, people will still get what you are making.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: ConwayCostigan
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: RichardRae1
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: AndyB88
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: OldType
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: AmazingMeow
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: Bob The Rock
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: bangkay
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iFall Guys/i, Winners!
Image: edregis
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

bmfffc
Bob The Rock "Image Shifter, Demigod of Photoshop, Hero of Man"

Congrats to MonoArtan on the win for the club!!!! And this may have a record number of club winners in it! Yoda’s neglected brother, AmazingMeow, MonoArtan, and myself! My VP Cecil_banon was robbed and this shall not stand!!!