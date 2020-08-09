'Shop Contest: Fall Guys

The internet has a new favorite game: Fall Guys. I’ve played a bunch and I’ve enjoyed it. And I’ve fallen in love with the little bean men you control. They should get a break from dying all the time in their game. Let’s help them out!
Your challenge this week: Bring the bean boys from Fall Guys to other games, movies, and TV shows.
I’m not sure why I find these bean babies so cute, but I love ‘em. They are also perfectly shaped for pratfalls and funny costumes. They were genetically created to be amusing.
Anyway, here’s an adorable bean boy for you to use. But feel free to use a different one if you want to! Or more than one!
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites. (For real. I’m not going to make you all wait two weeks again. Sorry!)
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
