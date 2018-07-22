Nerd. Hanger-on. Thief. These are all words we think of when we’re brought into contact with the nefarious Captain Toad. This week’s ‘Shop Contest is all about showing all the awful deeds that the so-called “Captain” has accomplished in his long, evil career.
Captain Toad has been going places and stealing gems and other precious objects since 2014, but there is no full accounting of his crimes. While he is tracking treasure in pursuit of some sort of noble goal (at least for him), it is undeniable that these gems and precious objects belong in the ground at best (and in a museum at worst). They don’t belong in the pockets of a puzzle-solving, head-stomping toadstool explorer.
This week’s ‘Shop Contest is about exposing all of Captain Toad’s crimes. Is he ganging up with Sly Cooper to rob from the state? Is he competing with Nathan Drake again? Is there a reason he is always in the depths of King Koopa’s castles waiting for Mario? This is a contest about Toad and crime. Make it count.
For your convenience, I have created a .PNG of the most nefarious Toad that I have used above. There are also lots of other pieces of character art of Toad that you can find out in the world.
Advertisement
Next Saturday I will choose a winner and post some honorable mentions that I enjoy! As always, good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.