'Shop Contest: Everything's Coming Up Robotnik, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to show some love to Sonic’s longtime enemy, Dr. Robotnik. (Or Eggman if you want to use the worse name.) You all did great. Well, most of you. Some of you created terrible things. But some of those things won awards, so I’m as much to blame as you folks.

Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who decided to show us a lot more Robotnik then I was prepared to see. But thanks? I guess...

Weirdly, a lot of you saw Robotnik and added him to Star Wars games and movies. What about Jim Carrey as Robotnik screams Star Wars? The goggles?

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.



NeonLindsay wins the award for “Best Cosplay.”

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Still Not The Worst Or Weirdest Thing Trump Has Done.”

Proz picks up the award for “Most Subtle Creation.”

Done With Kinja receives the award for “Looks Like A Garbage Pail Kid.”

MonoArtan wins the award for “Strangest Splinter Cell Sequel.”

Richardrae1 snags the award for “Hardest Boss In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Kahiyao gets the award for “Best Fake Movie I’d Watch.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing.

epictacosam receives the award for “Best Far Cry Spinoff.”

And finally, Bob The Rock creates a really great image and wins...nothing. Banned For Life!

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

