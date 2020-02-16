'Shop Contest: Everything's Coming Up Robotnik

Dr.Robotnik, or Eggman if you prefer the worse name, is the main villain of the Sonic games and the new movie. In the movie, he is played by Jim Carrey. Let’s take this version of the ol’ doctor and add him to other games!



Your challenge this week: Add Jim Carrey’s Robotnik to stuff.

Look, we all know how often Sonic appears in these contests. Too often, if you’re asking me. So let’s spread the love around. Plus, focusing on Robotnik lets me acknowledge the new Sonic movie without doing another Sonic ‘Shop Contest. Everyone wins!

Oh and here are some pre-cut out Robotniks for you. Enjoy them, use them if you want or make your own.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!