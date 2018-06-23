Smash Bros. is a fan favorite, and one of the reasons it is so successful is that it brings all of our favorite characters together to absolutely wreck house all over each other. I asked you to add more characters. You delivered.

Adding characters to a real Smash Bros. game seems to be a serious, thoughtful event where people stand around and think about things like “balance” and “playability.” Luckily for us image editors, we don’t have to worry about whether our additions are going to be good, bad, or even playable.

Our winner this week is Frank Hackett, who has given us a frankly inspired rethinking of the complete Smash Bros. roster. What if there were no Mario? No Kirby? And what if we replaced all of these dozens of lovable Nintendo characters with the many faces of Nic Cage?

As always, there were more great entries than I could include in our honorable mentions, so you should go read the entirety of the submission thread. Without further pause, let’s dig into those very honorable mentions:

NegaScott128 digs deep into the Daytona U(niverse)SA to find a new challenger. I love this car.

ChefRobertIrvine imagines a grudge match for the ages. For the record, I love both of these interpretations of the beloved Mario Bros.

TBW44 gives us a few new kick-and-punchers, including the entire cast of Kingdom Hearts.

cecil_banon is about to make an enemy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for pitting Mario up against his favorite giant gorilla buddy.

Done With Kinja sees a joust to be had.

Gretnablue found the object spoken only in whispers, and it is currently dominating the roster.

Kayfabing imagines a whole new set of crossovers that will, tragically, end in the permanent death of Kirby. I just know it will.

Pedro Silva has put the boss man himself into the game. His special move is definitely drawing lines and circles on the screen.

Mrichston has created something that genuinely surprised me. How has this not happened yet? Get the entire Sinister Six in there!

The Weasel knows how to find a win in a vast land of melancholy. Kojima needs to make some calls.

SecretAsianMan knows when a franchise needs to be revived. Gimme that Gex!



